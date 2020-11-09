Tribune editorial: ND voter turnout set record

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota voters turned out in record numbers this year, with three-fourths voting early or by absentee ballot. In unofficial results, 363,006 voters participated in the presidential election, compared to the previous high of 349,945 in 2016, a nearly 4% increase, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. Absentee ballots that were received by counties and postmarked on or before Nov. 2 will be counted by county canvassing boards on Monday. The State Canvassing Board meets Friday to certify the results. It’s a credit to state and local election workers that the election with a high turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic went smoothly.

Down

North Dakota has reported its first case of a child developing a rare inflammatory condition related to COVID-19. The child developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which can cause body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. There have been 1,163 cases reported nationwide since the start of the pandemic, and 20 children have died from it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.