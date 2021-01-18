Tribune editorial: ND vaccine administration leading nation

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota is leading the states with administering the coronavirus vaccine. The state ranked No. 1 in the percentage of vaccines administered as a percentage of vaccines received, at 69%. More than 52,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Thursday. North Dakota also ranks fourth in the nation with first doses administered per capita. People 75 and older began receiving the vaccine last week as the state began making it available to Phase 1B of vaccine priority groups. There is a long way to go, with the state being allocated fewer than 10,000 doses of vaccine per week. But it’s encouraging to see that North Dakota is performing well in its ability to get those vaccines administered.

Down