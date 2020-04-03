Tribune editorial: ND students still learning at a distance

Students across North Dakota embarked on a different form of learning this week prompted by the coronavirus. It’s not a perfect situation, but there are some possible pluses to distance learning.
Of course, the biggest plus is the safety of our children, teachers and school personnel. It makes no sense to put people at risk, and Gov. Doug Burgum made the right decision when he closed the state’s schools. With distance learning in place, there should be no urgency in reopening schools.
Some school districts, such as Mandan’s, were better positioned for shifting to distance learning. Five years ago, Mandan went to “one-to-one” learning and provided all students with devices. The students were familiar with the devices, and while the transition wasn’t seamless, it went well.
Bismarck, the largest district in the state with 13,000 students, had devices for students in grades 6-12. The district’s administrators and teachers were able to develop a plan by the state’s deadline and launch on time.
In fact, it’s impressive that the Department of Public Instruction received all 171 plans from across the state on time along with 39 plans from nonpublic schools. There was some tweaking, but that’s to be expected.
That’s a lesson in getting your homework done in a timely manner.
While distance learning lacks the personal touch of the teacher being in the classroom, it offers a different form of learning. It gives students more responsibility. Kids have to log in to classes, get assignments and complete them. Being at home might create more potential distractions, so students have to be focused.
There’s also the opportunity for parents to be more involved. Not just supervising their children, but getting a better idea of the material their children are being taught.
This isn’t saying distance learning is better than being in a classroom. The Tribune doesn’t believe that’s true. However, it’s workable in a time of crisis.
We have to remember that students are under a lot of stress. The daily news about the coronavirus seems to get more scary. The uncertainty on how long the pandemic will last adds to the worry. Students have seen tournaments canceled, spring sports, concerts, proms and other activities indefinitely postponed. Graduation ceremonies are in doubt. Some colleges and universities have canceled commencements.
It’s a difficult time for everyone, but for young people it’s their first experience with a crisis. So our state officials and educators should be commended for getting distance learning in operation. Education continues, while our students and staff are in a safer place. That’s an accomplishment that shouldn’t be forgotten.
