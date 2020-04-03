Tribune editorial: ND students still learning at a distance

While distance learning lacks the personal touch of the teacher being in the classroom, it offers a different form of learning. It gives students more responsibility. Kids have to log in to classes, get assignments and complete them. Being at home might create more potential distractions, so students have to be focused.

There’s also the opportunity for parents to be more involved. Not just supervising their children, but getting a better idea of the material their children are being taught.

This isn’t saying distance learning is better than being in a classroom. The Tribune doesn’t believe that’s true. However, it’s workable in a time of crisis.

We have to remember that students are under a lot of stress. The daily news about the coronavirus seems to get more scary. The uncertainty on how long the pandemic will last adds to the worry. Students have seen tournaments canceled, spring sports, concerts, proms and other activities indefinitely postponed. Graduation ceremonies are in doubt. Some colleges and universities have canceled commencements.

It’s a difficult time for everyone, but for young people it’s their first experience with a crisis. So our state officials and educators should be commended for getting distance learning in operation. Education continues, while our students and staff are in a safer place. That’s an accomplishment that shouldn’t be forgotten.

