Tribune editorial: ND shouldn’t pay for failed rail efforts

After the banks foreclosed on the Minot facility, another operator took over in October. BNSF Railway, however, says rail upgrades are needed at the facility.

The bill sailed through the Senate with only Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, opposing it. She told The Associated Press that the bill seemed like a “bank bailout.” The Tribune finds it disturbing that some senators told the AP they weren’t aware of the specifics of the bill. That would indicate they weren’t doing the necessary homework.

The bill has encountered opposition in the House, including testimony from the former owner of the facility. The Tribune editorial board opposes Senate Bill 2245 for two reasons.

First, we believe the state shouldn’t be bailing out the facility. In 2006 when the facility was launched, the city of Minot received $1.5 million in federal assistance. Now, Minot supporters of the facility want $10 million to keep it going. In the end, after the state pays the banks and for the improvements, a nonprofit would own the facility.

It would be better if local groups organized and pursued economic development funds through existing agencies. They could pay off the banks and work with the present operators of the facility.