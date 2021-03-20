Tribune editorial: ND shouldn’t pay for failed rail efforts

The North Dakota House should reject Senate Bill 2245, which would provide $10 million to salvage a Minot intermodal rail facility. Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, is correct -- the measure smacks of “corporate welfare and cronyism.”
Under the bill, $1.8 million would be used for track improvements at the facility and $8.2 million would go to three banks that foreclosed on the operation. The three are the Bank of North Dakota, First Western Bank in Minot and the State Bank and Trust of Kenmare.
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., was the president of the Bank of North Dakota before being elected governor. He’s also a part owner of First Western Bank and serves on the bank’s board. His association with the bank has resulted in some legislators questioning the propriety of his benefiting from the bill.
Senate Bill 2245’s sponsors are Sen. Randy Burckhard, Sen. David Hogue, Sen. Karen Krebsbach, Rep. Scott Louser and Rep. Jay Fisher, all Minot Republicans. Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown, also is a sponsor.
It would seem to be an effort to support a hometown project that’s been struggling. Intermodal rail facilities use standardized containers that can be carried on trains, trucks and ships to international markets without being repacked.
North Dakota cities have been interested in intermodal transport for a number of years. Bismarck worked to establish a facility at the Northern Plains Commerce Centre. The efforts have encountered difficulties.
After the banks foreclosed on the Minot facility, another operator took over in October. BNSF Railway, however, says rail upgrades are needed at the facility.
The bill sailed through the Senate with only Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, opposing it. She told The Associated Press that the bill seemed like a “bank bailout.” The Tribune finds it disturbing that some senators told the AP they weren’t aware of the specifics of the bill. That would indicate they weren’t doing the necessary homework.
The bill has encountered opposition in the House, including testimony from the former owner of the facility. The Tribune editorial board opposes Senate Bill 2245 for two reasons.
First, we believe the state shouldn’t be bailing out the facility. In 2006 when the facility was launched, the city of Minot received $1.5 million in federal assistance. Now, Minot supporters of the facility want $10 million to keep it going. In the end, after the state pays the banks and for the improvements, a nonprofit would own the facility.
It would be better if local groups organized and pursued economic development funds through existing agencies. They could pay off the banks and work with the present operators of the facility.
Secondly, the possible “cronyism” is worrisome. Hoeven told the AP that he didn't know about the bill until he was asked about it this week. He said the bill is a legislative decision and he has not been involved in the proposal.
Shane Goettle, a lobbyist hired by a local economic development group to push the bill, has ties to Hoeven. He served as director of the North Dakota Commerce Department when Hoeven was governor and also worked as an aide to Hoeven.
The best thing Hoeven could do is ask the Legislature to kill the bill before it tarnishes his reputation.
Intermodal rail facilities have struggled in North Dakota. The state shouldn’t be expected to bail them out or the banks involved with them. Private groups need to find ways to fund and operate the intermodal rail facilities. The facilities hold a lot of promise, but they need to stand on their own.