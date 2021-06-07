Tribune editorial: ND Rent Help expands aid to more households

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A new pandemic rent aid program that is being implemented this month aims to help more households and prevent evictions. The Legislature earlier this year authorized access to nearly $352 million in federal money to transform the state's Emergency Rent Bridge effort into a more comprehensive assistance program called ND Rent Help. The program’s income eligibility has been increased and the assistance terms have been extended from six months to up to a year. North Dakota's Human Services Department is implementing the program and encouraging people to apply if they’ve struggled to pay rent. The agency also is working with the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency to develop a program that will also help with mortgage costs.

Down