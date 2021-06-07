Tribune editorial: ND Rent Help expands aid to more households

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A new pandemic rent aid program that is being implemented this month aims to help more households and prevent evictions. The Legislature earlier this year authorized access to nearly $352 million in federal money to transform the state's Emergency Rent Bridge effort into a more comprehensive assistance program called ND Rent Help. The program’s income eligibility has been increased and the assistance terms have been extended from six months to up to a year. North Dakota's Human Services Department is implementing the program and encouraging people to apply if they’ve struggled to pay rent. The agency also is working with the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency to develop a program that will also help with mortgage costs.
Down
It’s unfortunate that North Dakota spent $3.68 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to purchase COVID-19 antibody tests that largely went unused. The state bought 178,000 antibody tests last spring and still had 163,000 tests as of last week. Of those, 130,000 expired last week and the remaining tests will expire next April. The state bought the tests to help better understand herd immunity in the state. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration now advises against using the antibody test results for evaluating immunity.
Up
It was encouraging to see Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan visit North Dakota last week, taking time to visit with local officials, energy and agriculture representatives, environmental groups and tribal leaders. Decisions made by the EPA will have significant impacts in the state. It’s positive that Regan came to the state to learn more from the industries the agency regulates.
Down
The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations has barely budged in recent weeks. About 597,400 total doses of the three available vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. About 46.1% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. Of adults, those 19 to 29 have the lowest vaccination rate at 26.8%. Health providers will need to look for ways to better reach the younger population. Meanwhile, more adolescents in the 12-18 age group are getting vaccinated now that shots are available. About 15.2% of adolescents have had their first shot.