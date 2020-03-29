Tribune editorial: ND must wean itself from oil dependence

North Dakota’s dependence on oil has again been emphasized with the dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has seen prices plummet. The situation has been exacerbated by the coronavirus.
The oil industry took another blow last week when U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete an extensive environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The review could take two years, and it’s possible the judge could shut down the pipeline during that period. The pipeline has the capacity to move nearly 40% of daily oil production out of the state.
Fortunately, in large part because of oil, the state’s revenue flow has been running ahead of projections this two-year budget cycle. Gov. Doug Burgum also noted that the state has enough resources in its budget stabilization fund to help offset a potential revenue shortfall.
The last time oil prices collapsed, in 2015, the state was forced to make drastic budget cuts. This time, however, falling oil prices aren’t the only problem facing the state. The economic impact of the coronavirus is immense on the country, and North Dakota can’t escape it. The other two pillars of the state’s economy, agriculture and tourism, face an uncertain outlook this year.
Farmers and ranchers are still recovering from an unusually wet fall that saw many crops left standing in the fields. As normal, they will be watching the weather closely as they are in need of a good crop year.
The depth of the impact on tourism remains to be seen. No one knows how long the coronavirus will torture the nation. It’s likely the first part of summer will see, at best, a slow tourism season. When the coronavirus has abated, many Americans might not be in a position to travel after being out of work for an extended period.
This editorial isn’t intended to spread doom and gloom, but to serve as a reminder that the state needs to find ways to diversify its economy. Tourism will rebound after the pandemic, which is an unusual occurrence. Agricultural producers always will be at the mercy of Mother Nature, but they have found ways to survive.
Counting on oil can be an iffy proposition. When it’s good, the state’s never had it better economically. Still, there are too many factors North Dakota can’t control, such as the fight between Russia and the Saudis. We can make concessions to the oil industry, but there’s no guarantee the state can do enough to overcome international issues.
North Dakota needs to explore other ways to bolster our economy. We shouldn’t expect oil to be the long-term answer for prosperity. In a five-year period, the state has seen oil prices take nosedives. The state needs to be in a position in which oil revenue is just gravy for us.
North Dakota must focus on expanding its economy so we have a more stable future.
