Tribune editorial: ND must wean itself from oil dependence

The depth of the impact on tourism remains to be seen. No one knows how long the coronavirus will torture the nation. It’s likely the first part of summer will see, at best, a slow tourism season. When the coronavirus has abated, many Americans might not be in a position to travel after being out of work for an extended period.

This editorial isn’t intended to spread doom and gloom, but to serve as a reminder that the state needs to find ways to diversify its economy. Tourism will rebound after the pandemic, which is an unusual occurrence. Agricultural producers always will be at the mercy of Mother Nature, but they have found ways to survive.

Counting on oil can be an iffy proposition. When it’s good, the state’s never had it better economically. Still, there are too many factors North Dakota can’t control, such as the fight between Russia and the Saudis. We can make concessions to the oil industry, but there’s no guarantee the state can do enough to overcome international issues.

North Dakota needs to explore other ways to bolster our economy. We shouldn’t expect oil to be the long-term answer for prosperity. In a five-year period, the state has seen oil prices take nosedives. The state needs to be in a position in which oil revenue is just gravy for us.

North Dakota must focus on expanding its economy so we have a more stable future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0