Tribune editorial: ND must stop downplaying COVID-19 risk

If you compare North Dakota's coronavirus numbers to hot spot states including Florida or Texas, it's easy to think we don't have a problem. That comparison is deceiving.

Last week, some members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force voiced concern over what they consider mixed messages being sent about the coronavirus. The state’s coronavirus risk level remains at green, or low risk, despite numbers trending upward. Active cases declined early this week in Burleigh-Morton and statewide, but whether it’s the beginning of a trend remains to be seen. Active cases rose to a new daily high on Tuesday.

One statistic that should worry people is that at 29 cases per 100,000 last week, North Dakota was tied with Mississippi for the highest per capita case count. While our state’s population may be low, our odds of getting the coronavirus are good.

Gov. Doug Burgum said last week he doesn’t want to raise the risk level until there’s a long-term trend. He described Burleigh-Morton as “an area of concern.” Stark County also has seen a recent spike in cases. Unfortunately, positive cases lag behind exposure by three to seven days. North Dakota and other states are seeing that from those exposed at the Sturgis bike rally.