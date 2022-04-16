Tribune editorial: ND knows how to react when blizzards hit

The three-day blizzard that covered most of the state serves as a reminder of how North Dakotans react to storms. In short, we respect Mother Nature.

Overall, residents heeded the warnings that preceded the blizzard. They stocked up on groceries, filled gas tanks and planned to hunker down. Except for those with essential jobs, who made arrangements to get to work.

Sanford Health rented rooms at a nearby hotel so employees could reach the hospital. CHI St. Alexius had some staff staying in hospital rooms. Schools and universities closed, most until after Easter.

Basically, the storm-impacted areas shut down. That’s because North Dakotans know the damage such storms can inflict. So far there has been one storm-related death -- possibly two -- which is amazing considering the blizzard covered all of the state except the southeast corner.

The state also was fortunate there were few power outages despite the wet, heavy snow and howling winds. Unlike the 1997 blizzard, there was advance warning to this week’s storm. In 1997 there were tremendous livestock losses. Hopefully the warnings this time around enabled ranchers to take steps to reduce the toll as calving season continues.

Another takeaway from the blizzard: North Dakotans help each other in times of need.

It ranged from simple acts of shoveling a neighbor’s driveway and sidewalk, to helping dig out vehicles or providing rides. Of course, nothing was easy in the blowing snow. People went online to request rides or other help, and they got it.

Metro Area Ambulance created “strike teams” with snowplows and fire trucks so they could respond to emergencies. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies remained on duty as usual to help the public.

And many did their part by staying home and not getting into a situation in which they put others at risk. There was strong community spirit everywhere.

It’s a blizzard that will be discussed and debated for years to come. Some will argue the blizzard of 1997 from April 4-7 was the worst. Others who go back further will cite the March 2-5, 1966, blizzard that dropped 20-30 inches of snow with winds up to 70 mph. That snowstorm even buried a train.

North Dakotans pride themselves on enduring bad weather of all kinds. They also know April snows don’t last long. It’s no longer winter, so we know the snow will be gone soon and we can enjoy the desperately needed moisture it delivered.

The moisture is a renewal of sorts, which is fitting as we celebrate Easter Sunday. After such a long period of little or no rain and not enough snow, we have an additional reason to rejoice on Sunday.

It’s surprising that a blizzard can be a blessing.

