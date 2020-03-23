Tribune editorial: ND geologists make at-home learning fun

Up

Paleontologists with the North Dakota Geological Survey have found a creative way to continue their educational outreach during the coronavirus pandemic. The team of three paleontologists -- who also are parents -- launched an online video program to teach students about past life on earth. As schools remain closed for an unknown length of time, it’s a great educational option for families at home. The videos are likely to attract a national audience. The Geological Survey already has attracted participants from across the country for its popular North Dakota fossil digs.

North Dakota officials are cautioning the public about “widespread phishing and social engineering attacks (that) malicious actors are using to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.” The state’s chief information security officer says the global pandemic has created an opportunity for criminals to take advantage of people. Some phishing emails appear to come from legitimate sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization. In addition to the cyber threats, some states have already seen scams involving automatic credit or bank charges for a coronavirus test kit. Victims are told the charge can only be refunded by “verifying” the account information and mailing list. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has cautioned residents to be on the lookout for such scams. “A healthy dose of skepticism will help stop the scam artists in their tracks,” he says.