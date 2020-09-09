Tribune editorial: ND deserves settlement in DAPL protests

North Dakota has sued the federal government to recover the costs, and U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor denied a federal motion to dismiss the suit. That prompted the Department of Army to ask the Department of Justice to enter negotiations with the state.

North Dakota carried a heavy burden during the protests. In many ways it was a public relations disaster for the state as the protests became a worldwide event. The tactics of law enforcement and the pipeline company drew a lot of criticism.

The Corps is the root of many of the problems surrounding the pipeline, and it’s time it paid the price for its bungling.

As part of a settlement it would be good to hire an independent third party to review the pipeline protests. It should examine the different protest groups, law enforcement and its use of force and the pipeline company’s behavior.

The protests occurring across the nation would make such a study valuable. How did a little protest camp on the prairie morph into such a mammoth event? The bigger question is could it have been avoided?