Tribune editorial: ND delegation right to back Biden victory

North Dakota’s congressional delegation needs to follow through today on their stated intentions to support the Electoral College results.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all Republicans, said they won’t object to the results. Hoeven and Armstrong specifically noted in statements that they wouldn’t want another state challenging North Dakota’s results.

They are right -- it’s the responsibility of individual states to conduct elections and verify the results. If a candidate is unhappy with the outcome there’s recourse in the courts and, if the election is close, through recounts.

President Donald Trump has challenged the vote totals in a number of states through numerous court filings and recounts. He’s tried to talk legislators in at least two states into replacing the Biden electors with a slate favorable to him. Legislators have rejected his efforts.

The president has berated Republican governors and secretaries of state in Georgia and Arizona. He went so far as to call Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday to pressure him to find enough votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. Raffensperger rebuffed him, telling the president the numbers he’s using are wrong.