Tribune editorial: ND biennial sessions still working well

North Dakota has been successful holding biennial legislative sessions and the Tribune editorial board sees no need to change the system.
A recent Associated Press article looked at the four states where the Legislature meets every other year: Montana, Nevada, Texas and North Dakota. The story speculated that the pandemic might influence some of the four to switch to annual sessions.
Bills have been introduced in the North Dakota Legislature over the years for annual sessions, but they have failed. They have been rejected because North Dakota has a system that works.
The Legislature convenes every odd year and is allowed to meet for 80 days. If legislators don’t use all the 80 days they are allowed to reconvene if they so choose. In recent sessions the Republican majority has tried to keep some days in reserve.
The governor also has the ability to call special sessions to deal with urgent issues. Gov. Doug Burgum was asked by some Democrats to call a special session to deal with the pandemic and allocate money from the CARES Act. He declined, instead going to the Emergency Commission and a committee of legislators responsible for budgeting between sessions to allocate federal relief funds.
There have been 15 special sessions called in the state since statehood, according to the Legislature's website. Gov. Andrew Burke called the first in 1892 and it wasn’t until 1918 that legislators met again in a special session. The 1918 session focused on issues related to World War I. The last special session was called in 2016 by Gov. Jack Dalrymple to approve adjustments to the budget because of revenue shortfalls.
Governors have been reluctant to call legislators back to Bismarck. State leaders have traditionally been tight with the budget and unwilling to spend for special sessions. Mostly, though, it involves power.
When the Legislature isn’t in session, governors tend to wield more power. We see that with how Burgum has been combating the pandemic. The Tribune believes, overall, that he’s done a good job. Some legislators have a say through the Emergency Commission and the budgeting committee.
Democrats wanted a special session, but their ability to influence legislative action is severely limited by their being such a minority. The outcome of a special session probably wouldn’t have been any different than what happened under Burgum’s guidance.
There’s also an intriguing struggle going on between Burgum and legislators over basically who’s in charge of the state. It’s resulted in court battles and recently in Burgum endorsing candidates, sometimes over Republican incumbents he hasn’t agreed with. So Burgum probably isn’t excited about the Legislature being in session. It’s not unusual for governors and legislators to disagree over who’s in charge of the state.
The bottom line, the Tribune believes the biennial system has performed well. Since the beginning of the century the state has coped with major floods, drought, the oil boom and its decline, the Dakota Access Pipeline protests and now the pandemic.
Annual sessions won’t improve crisis management or make government operate more smoothly. Biennial sessions put pressure on legislators to be more efficient. We see no need for change.
