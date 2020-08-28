Tribune editorial: ND biennial sessions still working well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota has been successful holding biennial legislative sessions and the Tribune editorial board sees no need to change the system.

A recent Associated Press article looked at the four states where the Legislature meets every other year: Montana, Nevada, Texas and North Dakota. The story speculated that the pandemic might influence some of the four to switch to annual sessions.

Bills have been introduced in the North Dakota Legislature over the years for annual sessions, but they have failed. They have been rejected because North Dakota has a system that works.

The Legislature convenes every odd year and is allowed to meet for 80 days. If legislators don’t use all the 80 days they are allowed to reconvene if they so choose. In recent sessions the Republican majority has tried to keep some days in reserve.

The governor also has the ability to call special sessions to deal with urgent issues. Gov. Doug Burgum was asked by some Democrats to call a special session to deal with the pandemic and allocate money from the CARES Act. He declined, instead going to the Emergency Commission and a committee of legislators responsible for budgeting between sessions to allocate federal relief funds.