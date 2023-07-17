This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota has a leg up on many other states when it comes to developing a future critical minerals industry. Critical minerals and rare earth elements are needed for U.S. industries ranging from health care to energy to consumer electronics. But China has a stranglehold on the global market, and some U.S. officials even see the lack of domestic production as a national security issue. The North Dakota Geological Survey has now identified two areas in the southwestern Badlands that contain high levels of critical minerals. Surface Geologist Levi Moxness says as companies begin figuring out how to make the extraction economics work, they'll look for highly enriched areas already identified and mapped. And he says North Dakota is ahead of many states in that regard.

Down

It's deja vu for drought in North Dakota. Last year, an overly wet spring was followed by the reemergence of crippling drought. That same pattern seems to be emerging this year. Drought nearly disappeared from the state after the snowmelt from what was the 21st wettest winter on record. But dry conditions have returned, and they're getting worse as summer progresses. Moderate drought has expanded across northern North Dakota in recent weeks, and about half of the state is in some form of drought. A big reason? The National Weather Service says it's been an "unusually quiet" summer storm season in the central and western parts of the state -- the mildest in 30 years, in fact. Fewer storms mean less rain, and that's beginning to show up in annual precipitation data.

Up

Readers of The Bismarck Tribune have now supported the newspaper for 150 years. The first edition was dated July 11, 1873, though it was printed on July 6, 1873. That makes The Bismarck Tribune the state’s oldest newspaper as well as the state’s oldest continuously operating business. We could not do it without loyal subscribers and advertisers. Thank you for supporting local journalism for 150 years. We also appreciate the State Archives at the Historical Society of North Dakota for ensuring that newspapers are preserved for generations to come.

Down

Anyone who has attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks or North Dakota State University in Fargo knows that there is a huge rivalry between the state's two largest institutions of higher learning. UND graduates think the Fighting Hawks are superior, and NDSU grads think the Bison are best. Most alums wouldn't be caught dead having anything with the other school's logo on it. So it must have been shocking for the nearly 700 UND grads who got a diploma with "North Dakota State University" and the NDSU seal on it. UND said it was an error by the vendor. The school apologized for the "inconvenience" and said the grads will get corrected documents. But given the rivalry, the fact that no one caught the error before the incorrect diplomas went out is inexcusable.