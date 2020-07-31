Tribune editorial: Natural gas flaring goals should stay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on the state’s oil and gas industry, but that is not a reason to relax natural gas flaring targets.

Gov. Doug Burgum posed the idea this week while chairing a meeting of the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

The pandemic has prompted several companies to postpone expansions of natural gas processing plants and other facilities to process Bakken natural gas. In all, about $1 billion of investment has been delayed.

The state’s gas capture policy calls for companies to capture 88% of Bakken natural gas. The goal increases to 91% on Nov. 1, to further reduce the wasteful burning off of gas that can't be used due to a lack of infrastructure to handle it.

Burgum asked this week if it would be “prudent to be thinking about moving some of our goals back to match more in line with the reality of capital?”

Fortunately, Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms responded that the state is on track to meet the 91% target.

The state produced about 1.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in May, the most recent month data is available. That’s nearly 40% less than the record volume of natural gas that was produced last November.