Tribune editorial: Natural gas flaring goals should stay

The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on the state’s oil and gas industry, but that is not a reason to relax natural gas flaring targets.
Gov. Doug Burgum posed the idea this week while chairing a meeting of the North Dakota Industrial Commission.
The pandemic has prompted several companies to postpone expansions of natural gas processing plants and other facilities to process Bakken natural gas. In all, about $1 billion of investment has been delayed.
The state’s gas capture policy calls for companies to capture 88% of Bakken natural gas. The goal increases to 91% on Nov. 1, to further reduce the wasteful burning off of gas that can't be used due to a lack of infrastructure to handle it.
Burgum asked this week if it would be “prudent to be thinking about moving some of our goals back to match more in line with the reality of capital?”
Fortunately, Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms responded that the state is on track to meet the 91% target.
The state produced about 1.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in May, the most recent month data is available. That’s nearly 40% less than the record volume of natural gas that was produced last November.
The drop in oil and gas production amid the coronavirus pandemic is helping the industry to meet the gas capture goals. Operators captured 90% of Bakken natural gas in May, meeting the target for just the second month after falling out of compliance for two years.
With production down, there is space available at gas processing plants to handle more gas, Bismarck Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk reported. Helms said the plants are running at about 70% capacity.
“It would appear that there’s time to bring the investment in and make the necessary expansions before drilling really picks up again,” Helms said during the meeting.
The gas capture policy, first set in 2014, has already been revised to be more flexible to industry. Changes adopted in 2018 include many exceptions that allow companies to fall short of the goal without facing production restrictions.
Companies have voluntarily restricted oil and gas production to comply with the flaring goals. But state-imposed production restrictions have been rare.
Helms projects the state should be able to meet the 91% goal at first but could face challenges in the second or third quarter of 2021.
If companies need flexibility with meeting the goals due to extenuating circumstances caused by the pandemic, that opportunity already exists within the current policy. Relaxing the regulations could mean less incentive for companies to make investment in gas capture infrastructure as production starts to climb again.
Regulators should keep the flaring benchmarks where they are.
