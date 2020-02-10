Tribune editorial: Native Vote effort should boost turnout

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Native American activists are working to increase voter turnout in 2020, as well as improve participation in the U.S. census and promote civic participation. North Dakota Native Vote launched its effort last week in Bismarck. The group plans to hire a field director and part-time field organizers on each of the reservations in North Dakota. It’s good to see the group continue the momentum from 2018, when voter outreach efforts led to strong turnout in North Dakota tribal communities.

Down

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has received numerous reports of dead and dying Eurasian collared doves due to a virus. The outbreak could become a greater concern this spring if it continues when mourning doves are migrating north. The department encourages people who have noticed dead birds to remove birdbaths and bird feeders to prevent spreading the virus to other birds.

Up