This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Decades-old Native American adoption rules are now part of state law. North Dakota was among a handful of states that considered legislation this year to codify provisions of the U.S. Indian Child Welfare Act. The federal law gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. But some see that as race-based discrimination, and U.S. Supreme Court challenges have put the federal law in jeopardy. The North Dakota Legislature voted nearly unanimously to pass a bill that supporters say ensures Native American children grow up with strong family and cultural ties intact. Gov. Doug Burgum signed it into law, saying it ensures important protections for Native children and families will remain in place in North Dakota regardless of what happens in the federal court system.

Down

Energy development and changes in farming practices have altered North Dakota's landscape in recent years. That's had a big impact on the deer population, and thus on hunting -- an important part of the state's heritage. Available North Dakota deer licenses have plummeted 17% this year to the lowest number in seven years. That's partially due to one of the harshest and prolonged winters in recent memory. But it's mainly the result of a steady decline in habitat. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says more habitat needs to be created and sustained. Otherwise it's unlikely the state will see a return to the outdoors landscape that existed during the heyday of deer hunting in the first decade of the 2000s, when annual licenses were more than double what they are now.

Up

The federal Justice Department is dedicating five additional prosecutors to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota, including three who will be focused on addressing public safety on American Indian reservations. The additional prosecutors means the office will nearly double the prosecutorial resources dedicated to Indian Country, said U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider. The office also will add another prosecutor in the Fargo area and a prosecutor to focus on eLitigation efforts, or the next step in the use of technology in the courts. The additional resources are a meaningful step toward improving safety for tribal communities.

Down

Two communities in North Dakota recently lost newspapers with the apparent closure of the New Town News and the Mountrail County Record in Parshall. The New Town city auditor learned of the newspaper’s closure from the city attorney, and the Parshall city auditor hasn’t been able to reach anyone at the local paper since late April. The Mountrail County Promoter in Stanley will be publishing legal notices for New Town and potentially for Parshall. It’s a big loss for both communities.