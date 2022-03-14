Tribune editorial: National park roadwork a critical project

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

National Park Service officials have outlined a proposal for 6 miles of needed road improvements at the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National park. About 4 miles of the Scenic Loop Drive has been closed since May 2019 due to slumping, sinkholes and road movement. Officials say the repairs may begin as soon as late fall and would take about two years. It’s a necessary project for the state’s largest tourist attraction. The project has $39 million of federal funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

Down

North Dakota has a proud and rich hunting tradition, and any instance of poaching in the state stands out and draws the public's ire. Such was the case with the senseless and illegal killing of a cow moose in northern Williams County late last month. Whoever shot the animal left it to rot on the side of the road. The news drew a slew of angry comments on social media, and rightfully so. The state Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible. Hopefully the culprit will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law -- jail time, a hefty fine and the loss of hunting privileges.

Up

Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation is getting $1.6 million to establish an addiction treatment program in Dickinson. The money is a mix of state and federal funding, through a legislative effort to establish residential treatment programs of 16 beds or fewer in underserved areas of the state. Heartview is a good choice -- it has a proven track record of success. It serves hundreds of people at its treatment facilities in Bismarck and Cando. At any given time as many as half of the people in its residential programs in Bismarck are from western North Dakota. There's definitely a need in the region, and this is a wise use of public money.

Down

Bird flu is making its way closer to North Dakota. Avian influenza was first detected in North Carolina earlier this year, and it's been spreading since. It was confirmed earlier this month in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in western Iowa, and in a commercial mixed species flock in southeastern South Dakota. There are nine turkey farms in North Dakota that produce about 1 million birds annually. State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress last month warned poultry owners in the state to increase biosecurity efforts. Hopefully they took his advice seriously. North Dakota had two cases of bird flu in 2015, in Dickey and LaMoure counties, affecting more than 100,00 birds.

