Tribune editorial: Nation relies on sharing leadership

States rely on the federal government for a lot of resources and expert advice. Consultation and advice should be welcomed, but federal mandates aren’t always constitutional.

The president wants to begin restarting the economy, but admits it will be a difficult decision. Individual states need to decide when it’s safe to reopen schools, theaters, restaurants, salons and other public places. Seven northeastern states are beginning to coordinate how to lift restrictions. California, Oregon and Washington state also are working together to develop a plan.

It doesn’t mean those states will do the same thing at the same time. While they are in the same region, the states may have different issues to handle. The coronavirus may pose a bigger threat in some parts of a state than others. So some counties might keep restrictions longer than others.

Burgum is apparently allowing counties to decide whether to keep polls open for the June primary or go to just mail-in ballots. It appears most, if not all, counties will go to just mail-in ballots. That seems a wise decision to the Tribune. There’s so much unknown about the coronavirus, including how long the pandemic will last and whether it will return. Much depends on when a vaccine is developed.

Our founding fathers created a form of government that has survived a lot of challenges over the years. The bottom line: it works. One reason it’s successful is it doesn’t rely on one person to bear the responsibility for all decisions. This system will continue to be successful during the pandemic.

