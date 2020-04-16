Tribune editorial: Nation relies on sharing leadership

The Tribune editorial board has confidence in Gov. Doug Burgum and state officials when making decisions about North Dakota during the pandemic. The Tribune believes the governor is in the best position to do what’s best for the state.
So far, North Dakota has been fortunate to not have had a large number of COVID-19 cases. Nine deaths are too many, but the state has avoided the crisis situations other states and cities have confronted.
State officials have approached the coronavirus in a logical manner, closing schools and businesses that draw a large number of people. It has done testing in a variety of places in an effort to track the coronavirus.
Some have criticized North Dakota for not issuing a mandatory stay-at-home order. However, that doesn’t appear necessary at the moment. The state has combated the coronavirus in a sensible manner putting the safety of residents first.
We don’t agree with President Donald Trump’s claim that he has “absolute authority” over the states during the pandemic. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, attorneys and legal scholars disagree with the president’s statement. We are glad the president has backtracked on the comment and now says he will consult with all governors and let them decide. The Tribune wishes he would further clarify his statement by saying he doesn’t believe he has absolute power.
States rely on the federal government for a lot of resources and expert advice. Consultation and advice should be welcomed, but federal mandates aren’t always constitutional.
The president wants to begin restarting the economy, but admits it will be a difficult decision. Individual states need to decide when it’s safe to reopen schools, theaters, restaurants, salons and other public places. Seven northeastern states are beginning to coordinate how to lift restrictions. California, Oregon and Washington state also are working together to develop a plan.
It doesn’t mean those states will do the same thing at the same time. While they are in the same region, the states may have different issues to handle. The coronavirus may pose a bigger threat in some parts of a state than others. So some counties might keep restrictions longer than others.
Burgum is apparently allowing counties to decide whether to keep polls open for the June primary or go to just mail-in ballots. It appears most, if not all, counties will go to just mail-in ballots. That seems a wise decision to the Tribune. There’s so much unknown about the coronavirus, including how long the pandemic will last and whether it will return. Much depends on when a vaccine is developed.
Our founding fathers created a form of government that has survived a lot of challenges over the years. The bottom line: it works. One reason it’s successful is it doesn’t rely on one person to bear the responsibility for all decisions. This system will continue to be successful during the pandemic.
