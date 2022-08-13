Tribune editorial: Mund could invigorate stale North Dakota elections

Cara Mund acknowledges she faces a uphill battle to win North Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat. The former Miss America announced her independent candidacy last Saturday and must obtain 1,000 signatures by Sept. 6 to get on the ballot.

It’s an unusual quest with a late start, questionable finances and basically a one-woman staff, herself. Still, it could enliven a race considered a runaway by Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong against Democrat Mark Haugen.

Armstrong and Haugen agree on one key issue, as both oppose abortion. It would seem to take away an important talking point for Haugen. Nationally, Democrats plan to make abortion rights a centerpiece of their fall campaigns.

Mund told the Tribune’s Jack Dura that her focuses will be abortion rights, which she describes as privacy rights, and becoming the first woman from North Dakota elected to the U.S. House.

Otherwise her politics are somewhat murky. She interned for Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., whom she calls a “great leader.” She stresses a moderate approach in Congress with a willingness to compromise to get measures passed.

She said she might have tried for the Republican nomination, but she dislikes the fees the party has imposed for candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. She’s critical of Armstrong’s voting record and there’s no doubt he’s followed a conservative line. He defends his opposition to the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act and a bill capping insulin costs.

If Mund gets on the ballot, her candidacy is more likely to draw votes from Haugen than Armstrong. Still, the abortion issue could be a wild card in the race. The vote by Kansas, a deeply red state like North Dakota, to keep abortion protections in the state’s constitution shows the issue crosses party lines.

Mund could put some juice into the election, forcing Armstrong and Haugen to campaign harder. He’s indicated he will take her candidacy seriously, and he should. A three-candidate race focused on the issues would be good for the voters.

Mund’s level of experience in government likely will be criticized. But for a 28-year-old she has an impressive resume. She’s a Brown University graduate, a Harvard Law School graduate, the 2018 Miss America, and she has a record of public and charitable work.

Nothing says a candidate has to have a list of local and state government offices on their resume to run for Congress.

In fact, the Tribune editorial board thinks it would be refreshing if Mund could turn the House contest into something more competitive. The lopsided recent Republican victories have taken a lot of excitement out of elections and often lessened the amount of time devoted to issues.

The odds may be against Mund, but if she invigorates the U.S. House race, we all win.