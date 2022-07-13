Tribune editorial: Mother Nature will pop back from drought

North Dakota prides itself on offering a wonderful outdoors experience, whether stalking wildlife with a camera, binoculars or a gun. Outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting to see what impact last year’s drought has had on this year.

So far the results have been challenging.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department announced recently that 64,200 deer licenses will be available this year. That’s down 8,000 licenses from 2021. Part of the decrease is directly related to the drought.

The dry conditions in western North Dakota and along the Missouri River were prefect for a breeding season for biting gnats that transmit epizootic hemorrhagic disease among white-tailed deer. The disease took a heavy toll on the white-tailed.

The success rate for hunters in 2021 was 57% compared to 68% in 2020.

The news on pheasants also has been grim. The number of roosters heard crowing during the Game and Fish’s spring pheasant crowing count dropped 22% statewide from last year. That compares to the annual brood survey late last summer that showed 23% fewer birds from the previous year.

Pheasant hunting is a big business in the state with hunters spending millions of dollars annually on food, lodging, travel and other items. Southwest North Dakota is a big draw for pheasant hunters.

The news isn’t all bleak for outdoors enthusiasts. With the end of the drought and continued moisture in the state, the conditions are improving for wildlife. While the number of licenses may be down this year there’s no reason to discount a rebound. Mother Nature often has a way of healing itself.

Farmers, ranchers and hunters understand, and endure, the ups and downs in their pursuits.

An example of how important wildlife has become to the state was Bismarck’s selection to host the Federal Duck Stamp Contest at the North Dakota Heritage & State Museum on Sept 23-24. Events related to the contest will be held around the state.

The contest attracts artists from around the country. The winning stamp is what waterfowl hunters are required to buy to go hunting. Members of the public can buy the stamp to help promote conservation.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partners with a sponsoring organization to run the contest each year. The Prairie Pothole Joint Venture, a conservation group in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, is this year’s partner.

North Dakota has the distinction of having the most refuges and wetland management districts in the nation. The duck stamp contest helps raise funds for programs like this.

It’s fitting that North Dakota, a state highly invested in waterfowl, would host the duck stamp contest. It reflects the overall importance of the outdoor experience to North Dakotans and our visitors.

Despite the setbacks from the drought, the Tribune editorial board has no doubt the state will recover. Mother Nature, with a little help from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, has a way of overcoming adversity.