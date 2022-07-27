Tribune editorial: Morton probe needs timely, fair handling

The Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office is in an awkward situation with the placement of Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter on paid administrative leave.

Goter is challenging longtime State’s Attorney Allen Koppy in the November election. She topped Koppy in the June 14 primary. Goter received 1,517 votes, more than 53%, to Koppy’s 1,333 votes, about 47%. Both advanced to the November election. It’s certainly not an insurmountable lead, especially when the general election tends to draw more voters, and Koppy in 2018 overcame a primary deficit to beat Goter in the general election.

Goter was placed on leave after Human Resources Director Wendy Bent learned on June 7 that an employee filed a complaint against Goter. Bent emphasized that the leave isn’t “disciplinary in nature,” but intended to separate the employee from the incident while it’s under investigation.

Koppy placed Goter on paid leave on June 27.

Goter told the Tribune the situation “has come as a shock to me.” As of late last week Goter said she hadn’t seen what the complaint alleges or had a chance to respond.

This has to be a difficult situation for everyone in the state’s attorney’s office. It also has potential repercussions with other offices, commissions and law enforcement that the state’s attorney’s office deals with.

Bent said the investigation is being conducted “with external legal support.” She didn’t go into detail.

While Koppy is in charge of the office it would seem difficult for him to play a role in the investigation since Goter is challenging him in the election. A thorough investigation is needed, but the election creates a ticking clock for its completion. An ongoing investigation doesn’t help either candidate.

Koppy is seeking his ninth term in office after being first elected in 1987. In 1990 and 1994 he defeated Goter’s father, Wayne Goter, to retain his job. Gabrielle Goter has worked in the office for nine years. She voiced her appreciation of Koppy while running against him.

Koppy has had a grip on the office for about 35 years. He hasn’t been challenged in every election. He’s received criticism over the years for what many consider a lack of transparency. He touts his office’s team approach to handling cases. There are three other prosecutors in the office along with Koppy and Goter.

He’s been known for letting his assistants handle many court cases, even high-profile ones.

Until the complaint is resolved, there will be questions among the public. It needs to completed as fairly and quickly as possible. The results need to be made public, keeping in mind the rights of the complainant or complainants. Voters need information to decide how to vote.

It’s an unusual situation, but there’s still time to resolve it fairly before the election.