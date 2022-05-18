Tribune editorial: More jury trials not necessarily a bad situation

The South Central Judicial District had more jury trials last year than any other district in the state. That means South Central residents had more opportunities to serve on juries.

That’s not a bad situation; citizens should be willing to do their civic duty. It can be enlightening to serve on juries and see how the process works. Plus, there’s a payment and mileage for those called for jury duty.

South Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick told Tribune reporter Jack Dura he’s “very perplexed” by the number of trials in the district. In 2021 there were 100 jury trials in South Central compared to 41 in the East Central Judicial District, which includes Fargo.

About 163,000 people live in the South Central Judicial District; about 196,000 live in the East Central district. Romanick and State Court Administrator Sally Holewa both believe South Central’s geography plays a role in the district matching or exceeding East Central’s jury trials.

Burleigh, Morton, Emmons, Grant, Mercer, Oliver, Sheridan, McLean and Sioux counties make up South Central. The Fargo area dominates East Central. Overall, there are eight judicial districts in the state.

Holewa thinks East Central’s prosecutors and defense attorneys reach more agreements in cases than do attorneys in South Central. She says the fact that East Central judges, prosecutors and public defenders are all assigned together may create better working relationships.

More trials don’t necessarily translate into more convictions. A Tribune analysis of last year’s trials found 20 acquittals or “not guilty” verdicts and four mistrials. That’s nearly one-fourth of jury trials in the South Central district.

Longtime Bismarck defense attorney Tom Dickson said South Central has aggressive criminal defense attorneys. “The younger generation here are trying more cases than they are in other parts of the state,” he said.

There are other factors for the number of South Central jury trials. The pandemic delayed a number of trials, and Bismarck being the capital city may result in more cases being filed here. Prosecutors and defense attorneys may take different approaches to reaching agreements in the judicial districts.

More jury trials in South Central isn’t a bad thing in itself. It means defendants are getting their day or days in court. The number of acquittals and mistrials indicate a decent record for the defense.

A larger number of trials results in more costs for South Central, but justice shouldn’t have a price tag placed on it. And while serving on a jury might be inconvenient, it’s a reminder of our responsibilities as citizens.

Everyone doing their part makes the system work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0