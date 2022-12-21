Tribune editorial: More diverse Legislature prompts hope

The 2023 Legislature will be younger and more diverse, and the Tribune editorial board believes that will have a positive impact on the session. Legislators will better represent the population of the state.

For too many years the Legislature has been dominated by older white men. At one time it fit the demographics of the state. It doesn’t any more. The state has gotten younger, and women have been playing a bigger role in politics.

The oil boom resulted in more young families moving to the state, boosting school enrollments that were stagnant or declining. More high school and college graduates have decided they want to stay. The North Dakota lifestyle is to their liking.

In a way the Legislature is catching up with the rest of the state as voters elect lawmakers that are like them.

Rep. Dawson Holle was 18 when he was elected in November. It’s possible he will be the youngest legislator in state history. Holle represents District 31, which covers an area of southwestern North Dakota.

Holle is less interested in the historic importance of his age than the issues he ran on. He’s especially keen on preserving the state’s dairy industry. It’s likely an uphill battle, since the industry has been struggling for a number of years. It’s a career that requires 24/7 work for questionable returns.

Holle has his youthful energy along with the strong belief he can make a difference. So it will be interesting to see what he can do when the Legislature convenes in January.

Rep. Hamida Dakane, D-Fargo, is believed to be the first Black woman and first Muslim elected to the Legislature. She came from Kenya in 2012 to attend North Dakota State University. When she graduated she decided to stay, and continued her involvement in community work. Dakane made an unsuccessful bid for the House in 2020 before being elected this year.

She ran for office to make life better for North Dakotans.

About a fourth of the Legislature will be made up of women. That’s not representative of the state, but it’s an improvement. There were 30 women in 2019, and 2023 will see 35 serving. But a number of notable women from the 2021 session are missing.

Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, was redistricted out of her seat, and she moved to Dickinson. Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, and Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, decided not to seek reelection. Both cited the growing divisive nature of politics as one reason for their decisions.

Hopefully, the new legislators will bring not just more diversity to the session, but a desire to tackle the major issues facing the state: tax reform, child care, health care, education funding, attracting and retaining workforce, infrastructure and much more.

There are so many meaningful issues to tackle that the Legislature can’t allow itself to fall into the trap of cultural wars. The Legislature has so many challenging issues to solve -- solutions that can help grow the state and make life better for its citizens.

The Tribune hopes the new legislators and the returning lawmakers will be up to the task.