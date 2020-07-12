Tribune editorial: Moratorium won’t resolve coal issues

The moratorium has divided the community in Mercer County. Those who rely on coal for their livelihoods want to do everything possible to protect the industry. For others, the wind farm holds the promise of a steady income and tax revenue for the county.

The coal industry certainly has been good to Mercer County and the region. For a time, the region had the highest level of income in the state. Residents don’t like to see a good lifestyle threatened.

The Tribune doesn’t believe wind poses the major threat to the coal industry, though it’s in the mix of things driving change. The region can’t expect coal to remain the economic powerhouse it’s been for the past 40 years.

We are seeing the same struggles in the oil industry with the recent Russia-OPEC conflict and the pandemic. In the last decade we have seen oil prices rise, fall, rebound and plunge. The situation in North Dakota has been further clouded by a judge's recent order to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.