Tribune editorial: Modified Larks games bring summer fun amid pandemic

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Baseball is back in Bismarck, with the Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails opening their season last week at Bismarck’s Municipal Ballpark. The three Northwoods League teams will play a total of 72 games through Sept. 4. Although the season is modified due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s good to have some normal summer activities return to Bismarck. The organization seems to be taking all of the appropriate precautions, such as limiting attendance, separating fans to maintain social distancing and communicating health and safety tips at the start of games. Players are protected with temperature checks, no-contact high fives with teammates, and no autographs or other physical interaction with fans.
Down
The 2019 pheasant season in North Dakota was the worst this century. The poor season followed an extremely wet period in August, September and October that was the wettest on record in 125 years, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. A snowstorm on opening weekend of the hunting season further deterred hunters. The number of pheasant hunters declined 16% from the previous year to about 50,000. That has economic impacts for the state, particularly for communities like Mott in western North Dakota that typically attract a lot of hunters.
Up
The North Dakota Industrial Commission on Friday approved a nearly $3.4 million grant to study a potential carbon capture and storage system at Blue Flint Ethanol next to Coal Creek Station. The commission will not require operator Midwest AgEnergy Group to repay the funding if the ethanol plant switches to an energy source other than coal. The Lignite Research Council initially recommended that the operator pay back the funding if Coal Creek closes and the plant switches to another energy source, such as natural gas. The group later indicated it would support the project without the payback provision. Midwest AgEnergy Group will contribute matching funds of nearly $3.6 million.
Down
Burleigh County is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and state officials are keeping a wary eye on the county to ensure it doesn't become the state's next hot spot for COVID-19. The county saw nearly one-fourth of its 188 total cases as of Friday confirmed in just a 10-day span. Officials have cited "COVID fatigue" among the public as one of the reasons for the uptick in cases locally. If necessary, the state could establish a task force to focus on combating the spread of the virus in the Bismarck-Mandan area, similar to one operating in the Red River Valley, where there have been thousands of cases, according to Gov. Doug Burgum. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health beginning this week will administer free coronavirus tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
