Tribune editorial: Modified Larks games bring summer fun amid pandemic

The North Dakota Industrial Commission on Friday approved a nearly $3.4 million grant to study a potential carbon capture and storage system at Blue Flint Ethanol next to Coal Creek Station. The commission will not require operator Midwest AgEnergy Group to repay the funding if the ethanol plant switches to an energy source other than coal. The Lignite Research Council initially recommended that the operator pay back the funding if Coal Creek closes and the plant switches to another energy source, such as natural gas. The group later indicated it would support the project without the payback provision. Midwest AgEnergy Group will contribute matching funds of nearly $3.6 million.

Burleigh County is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and state officials are keeping a wary eye on the county to ensure it doesn't become the state's next hot spot for COVID-19. The county saw nearly one-fourth of its 188 total cases as of Friday confirmed in just a 10-day span. Officials have cited "COVID fatigue" among the public as one of the reasons for the uptick in cases locally. If necessary, the state could establish a task force to focus on combating the spread of the virus in the Bismarck-Mandan area, similar to one operating in the Red River Valley, where there have been thousands of cases, according to Gov. Doug Burgum. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health beginning this week will administer free coronavirus tests on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.