Tribune editorial: Mobile testing prepared state for outbreak

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The mobile coronavirus testing North Dakota deployed in Slope, Stark and Mountrail counties helped speed up the response in Grand Forks last week after an outbreak was identified at the LM Wind Power facility. State and local public health officials conducted 424 drive-thru tests on Thursday, for employees, people who had close contact with infected workers, household members and employees not showing symptoms. The experiences in the other counties put North Dakota in a stronger position to respond to the outbreak. Gov. Doug Burgum said the state is working to further increase its ability to respond, including planning for the potential of more than one outbreak at a time.

Down