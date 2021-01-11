Tribune editorial: Misinformation fueled Capitol riot, violence

Down

The failure of President Donald Trump supporters at all levels to acknowledge the legitimate presidential election result helped fuel the angry and violent mob that breached the U.S. Capitol last week. It started with the inflammatory rhetoric of Trump, who continually repeated claims of fraud that have been rejected by numerous courts, including by judges he appointed. Others, including North Dakota’s congressional delegation, bolstered the bogus claims that the election was stolen when they questioned the integrity of the election and participated in a rally backing Trump as he was refusing to concede. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong did not object last week to President-elect Joe Biden’s win, but Cramer and Hoeven said they would support establishing a commission to examine the election. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joining a lawsuit challenging the election result in four states further fueled the claims of fraud. Those who participated in the riot are responsible for their actions and should be held accountable. But many others ought to examine the impact their words and actions had.