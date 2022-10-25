Tribune editorial: Minerals plant a win for state, Mercer County

A $433 million minerals processing facility proposed for Mercer County should offer a big step toward diversification in the county, provided it can be done with minimal impacts to the environment.

Minnesota-based Talon Metals Corp. will get a $114 million grant to build the facility. It’s part of $2.8 billion awarded by the Biden administration for projects in 12 states. Twenty companies nationwide are receiving money for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite, nickel and other battery materials, manufacture battery components and strengthen the U.S. supply of critical materials.

The nickel and other materials for batteries will be mined in Minnesota and shipped by rail to North Dakota. Talon will invest $318 million of its own money in the project. It will create 150 jobs, though it’s unclear how many of the jobs will be in Mercer County.

Mercer is in coal country where mining has driven the region’s economy for years. Residents have been protective of coal, but economic growth there depends on more diversity. While coal may remain a pillar of the economy, it’s unlikely to expand. And the U.S. needs to produce battery materials so it doesn’t have to rely on foreign producers, especially the Chinese.

Mercer County Commission Chairman Travis Frey responded warmly to the facility announcement.

“We just want to partner with industries that can further grow our economy, grow our population and help North Dakota and our county as a whole continue being a robust economy and energy production area for the nation,” he said.

While the county remains a strong supporter of coal, the minerals processing facility will provide insurance of sorts for the county if the drive to reduce fossil fuels gains momentum.

The administration wants to increase production and sales of electric vehicles as part of President Joe Biden’s plan to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. Supply chain problems since the pandemic have slowed the production of vehicles and other products in the U.S. Biden wants to reduce the reliance on foreign markets.

Other projects are being funded in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington state. At least two projects will be in states that haven’t been selected yet.

It’s a mix of red and blue states, which indicates the selections weren’t based on politics. Gov. Doug Burgum, who’s often critical of Biden policies, praised the project and the benefits for the state.

The location in Mercer County hasn’t been announced, but it has been identified as an “industrial brownfields” site, a term generally used for previously contaminated land that has been restored so it can be redeveloped.

The project will need state and federal environmental reviews and permitting. The company and the U.S. Department of Energy said tribal sovereign governments will be consulted. Part of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation is in Mercer County.

Overall, it looks like a winning situation for North Dakota. The environmental reviews should examine any potential problems, but at present it looks like a project everyone can get behind.