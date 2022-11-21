Tribune editorial: Mineral report shows record royalty income

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

State-owned oil and gas mineral rights are valued at $2.8 billion under an estimate presented last week to the Board of University and School Lands, The Associated Press reported. The analysis by Watford City-based MineralTracker showed an 18% increase from the previous year. The increase was largely attributed to high oil and natural gas prices and steady production levels. North Dakota received a record $464 million in royalties last fiscal year. The estimate is important for the state for future planning and managing the state-owned resources, Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Down

Flu season is here, and a lot of North Dakotans are choosing not to get vaccinated. The state Department of Health and Human Services says flu cases are on the rise both nationally and in the state. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some southern states are already considered at "high" and "very high" risk. North Dakota is still considered at "minimal" risk, though the flu activity level in the Bismarck metropolitan area is a little higher, at "low" risk. But state health officials say influenza vaccination rates are lower than in past seasons for both adults and children. About 2,800 North Dakotans are reported as having lab-identified flu every year. Maybe if more people got vaccinated, that number wouldn't be so high.

Up

North Dakota National Guard soldiers have once again stepped up to help their country. About 125 soldiers with the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company deployed in October 2021 to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southern border, which has seen surges of migrants. The soldiers have now returned home after a year of duty. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann notes that it isn't just the soldiers who made sacrifices -- it was also their families and employers. Members of the 957th have deployed previously to Kuwait, Kosovo and Iraq. But this was the largest single movement of soldiers from the unit. Everyone should be grateful for their service.

Down

Staff shortages have been a common theme in many industries amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now they're even impacting snow removal in Bismarck-Mandan. Bismarck Public Works had 10 open positions as crews worked to clean up from the recent record-setting blizzard. Mandan Public Works was looking to fill one snow removal equipment operator position, and three others were filled by new hires with no experience. Bismarck used staff from other departments to help operate its snow removal fleet. Bismarck city spokesman Kalen Ost and Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz both stressed that cities aren't immune from workforce challenges.