Tribune editorial: Miller seems ready to fill Sanford’s job

North Dakotans were surprised last week when it was announced that Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will resign effective on Monday. Tammy Miller, the chief operating officer in the governor’s office, will succeed him.

The transition comes at an interesting time, as the 2023 Legislature convenes on Tuesday. Not only will there be a new lieutenant governor, but legislative leadership has undergone a major shuffle.

Gov. Doug Burgum tapped Sanford as his running mate in 2016 when Burgum made his first run for governor. They were both novices in statewide politics, with Sanford not well known outside the oil patch.

They defeated late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and state Sen. Nicole Poolman of Bismarck in the primary. Their victory was somewhat of a surprise, as Stenehjem was seen as the next Republican in line to serve as governor.

Sanford served more than 10 years on the Watford City City Council and served as mayor during six of those years. Professionally he was a car dealer and certified public accountant. As lieutenant governor he chaired a number of boards. Sanford also handled a number of assignments for Burgum along with presiding over the state Senate.

Miller is a native of Brocket, attended school in Lakota, got her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Minnesota State University Moorhead and then her Master of Business Administration. She’s also a CPA.

She was the chief operating officer at Border States when Burgum hired her for a similar role in the governor’s office, which she began full time in 2020.

There’s a common thread here. Burgum, Sanford and Miller weren’t longtime statewide politicians when they were elected or selected for their positions. They don't fit the negative characterization of "professional" politicians.

Sanford has served well the last six years, with Burgum relying on him for many things. Sanford says he wants to spend more time with his family and get back into the private sector. Serving in a statewide office can take a lot of time away from the family.

Sanford is only 50, so there will be opportunities for him to get back into politics if he so desires.

Some North Dakotans are no doubt disappointed that Sanford decided not to serve out his second term. He worked hard for the state for the last six years.

Miller, 62, has had two years in the governor’s office to gain an understanding of the lieutenant governor’s role and to get to know legislators. With the new leadership in the Legislature, it will provide an opportunity for everyone to start fresh.

It will be an interesting next few months. Burgum has an ambitious agenda for the Legislature and will be counting on Miller to help him get it passed. Legislators, of course, will have ideas of their own.

Miller will be the state’s third female lieutenant governor following Ruth Meiers and Rosemarie Myrdal, both well respected. Miller’s background indicates she should do well in the job.