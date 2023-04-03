This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A bill signed last week by Gov. Doug Burgum will exempt military pay from state income tax for active duty, National Guard and Reserve members. Senate Bill 2293 makes North Dakota one of about 20 states that don’t tax military income. Burgum said the bill recognizes the sacrifice of military service. North Dakota has about 5,500 Guard and Reserve members and nearly 7,300 active duty service members, primarily at the Air Force bases in Minot and Grand Forks, according to the Department of Defense. Bill sponsor Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, also sees the bill as a way to boost the number of active duty members and families who select North Dakota as their state residency. The bill will save service members an estimated $4 million in income taxes in the 2023-25 budget period. It builds on legislation approved in 2019 that exempts military retirement pay.

Down

The new Wonder Fund North Dakota shows promise, with $45 million in federal money set to be invested to boost economic growth in the state. It's too bad there are questions surrounding its management. "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary's firm was the only company to respond to a request for proposal to head up the fund. State Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen says there was "ample opportunity" for others to bid. He blames "unconventional" federal regulations as the reason no one else did. The Tribune sought the perspective of former State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt on the fund. She wonders why more companies didn't respond to the RFP. She also wonders what risk North Dakota is taking, and how success will be measured. Some also have questioned whether O'Leary should be heading the fund given that he lost $18 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX went bankrupt. He was a spokesman for the company. O'Leary says he didn't lose anyone else's money -- it was all his own. He says he wouldn't take that kind of risk with other people's money.

Up

Bismarck so far has had its third-snowiest winter on record, but it doesn't appear the heavy precipitation will lead to widespread spring flooding. National Weather Service Hydrologist Allen Schlag says prolonged drought has led to dry soils with a lot of capacity to soak up the snowmelt. No major flooding is expected in western and central North Dakota, and Schlag says the threat for Missouri River flooding in Bismarck is below normal. On a down note, it could be a different situation in eastern North Dakota, where moderate to major flooding is forecast in the Red River Valley. But state officials have already begun preparing for a response, and both Fargo and Grand Forks have built up protections against flooding in recent years.

Down

Recent train derailments in North Dakota and Minnesota highlight the risks of transporting chemicals by rail. A BNSF train derailed Thursday near Raymond, Minnesota, including 10 rail cars that were carrying ethanol. Four rail cars caught fire, causing the town to be temporarily evacuated. No injuries were reported. A Canadian Pacific train derailed near Wyndmere last week. No injuries or fires were reported. Liquid asphalt and ethylene glycol spilled from six railcars, but temperatures that were below freezing were credited with containing the contamination to about 100 feet of the derailment, The Associated Press reported.