Tribune editorial: Military honors well deserved for WWII sailor

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
A Mandan sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor was finally laid to rest last week in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Albert Renner was killed more than 78 years ago with 105 other crewmen aboard the USS West Virginia. Many of the remains had never been identified. His siblings had given DNA to the military in the mid-1990s with the hopes of helping identify their late brother’s remains. It wasn’t until August 2019 that the family learned Renner had been identified by scientists who used dental records and anthropological analysis, several types of DNA analysis, and circumstantial and material evidence. Renner had the full military funeral that he deserved last week, with a military flyover and family members from around the country in attendance.
Down
The legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline is expected to linger after the November election and likely into next year. That’s according to a court briefing schedule approved last week in the case. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg earlier this year ordered the pipeline to be shut down, but an appeals court ruled he hadn’t justified the move. Now American Indian tribes who have long fought the pipeline are making another push for a shutdown. The schedule for written arguments in the case extends to Dec. 18, with Boasberg expected to rule some time after that. It’s unknown what impact the presidential election could have on the pipeline. A resolution seems to be far off, especially with the district court case spilling over into a federal appeals court.
Up
North Dakota legislative leaders are making preparations for safely conducting the 2021 legislative session amid the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says legislators are hoping to meet face-to-face but understand the session likely could be a hybrid of in-person and technology. The Legislature could request $1 million in CARES Act funding for livestreaming capabilities in meeting rooms. Committee testimony would be accepted online and by telephone. Additional offices throughout the Capitol would be used to promote social distancing. Legislators should ensure the public has access while also protecting the safety of lawmakers and staff.
Down
Fourteen Bismarck police officers had to respond early Sunday morning after fights broke out in the parking lot of the Sahara Night Club in the Gateway Mall. Police were called around 1 a.m. to investigate the odor of marijuana in the parking lot and they observed a large fight. Numerous fights then broke out while officers investigated. The fight led to one man reported unconscious with a head injury.
