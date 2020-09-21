Tribune editorial: Military honors well deserved for WWII sailor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A Mandan sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor was finally laid to rest last week in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Albert Renner was killed more than 78 years ago with 105 other crewmen aboard the USS West Virginia. Many of the remains had never been identified. His siblings had given DNA to the military in the mid-1990s with the hopes of helping identify their late brother’s remains. It wasn’t until August 2019 that the family learned Renner had been identified by scientists who used dental records and anthropological analysis, several types of DNA analysis, and circumstantial and material evidence. Renner had the full military funeral that he deserved last week, with a military flyover and family members from around the country in attendance.

Down