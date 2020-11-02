Tribune editorial: Milestone hit for presidential library funding

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Private donors have committed $100 million to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, organizers announced last week. The level of commitment unlocks the $50 million in state money that the 2019 Legislature approved as an endowment. Most donors have roots in North Dakota, according to the library’s foundation. Rob Walton, former chairman of Walmart’s board of directors, and his wife, Melani, a Dickinson State University alumna, gave $50 million to the project. The library also has several $1 million commitments. The preferred site for the library is about 60 acres of U.S. Forest Service land near the Medora Musical’s Burning Hills Amphitheatre. The library is planned to open in 2025.
Down
The State Penitentiary in Bismarck is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, causing the facility to temporarily suspend admissions. Cases began to rise in mid-October, at the same time infections were increasing in the community. County jails have been holding inmates until admissions can safely resume. Fortunately, the prison had not seen any deaths or serious illness among staff or inmates as of the middle of last week. It’s another reminder that the public should heed recommendations of wearing masks, observing social distancing and staying home when sick. Community spread of the coronavirus also has an impact on facilities such as those managed by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Up
Halloween looked different this year, but thanks to the creativity of many in the community, kids were still able to celebrate safely. Many handed out candy prepackaged in plastic bags placed outside rather than let kids dig in a candy bowl. Gov. Doug Burgum planned a virtual Halloween costume contest instead of the traditional trick-or-treating at the governor’s residence. Families will have to continue to get creative to safely celebrate during the upcoming holiday season.
Down
Hospital capacity continues to be a concern in North Dakota amid rising coronavirus cases. The state continued to hit new records throughout last week, reaching a high of 200 hospitalizations on Sunday. Sanford Health President Michael LeBeau told The Associated Press on Friday that he’s concerned the rate of growth is not sustainable. He said medical facilities around the state are working together and meeting regularly, but he hopes community members will take steps such as wearing face masks to slow the spread of the disease.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!