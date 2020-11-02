Tribune editorial: Milestone hit for presidential library funding

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Private donors have committed $100 million to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, organizers announced last week. The level of commitment unlocks the $50 million in state money that the 2019 Legislature approved as an endowment. Most donors have roots in North Dakota, according to the library’s foundation. Rob Walton, former chairman of Walmart’s board of directors, and his wife, Melani, a Dickinson State University alumna, gave $50 million to the project. The library also has several $1 million commitments. The preferred site for the library is about 60 acres of U.S. Forest Service land near the Medora Musical’s Burning Hills Amphitheatre. The library is planned to open in 2025.

Down