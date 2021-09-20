Tribune editorial: Medora sees near-record attendance

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The Medora Musical had its second-best season for attendance this year. A total of 123,992 people attended the show’s 56th season, which ended Sept. 11. It fell short of the record by 82 people. More than 124,000 people saw the musical in 2015, the show’s 50th anniversary season. The Pitchfork Steak Fondue near the musical set a record this year with 50,383 attendees. Meanwhile, several accessibility improvements are planned for Medora including a high-capacity elevator to the Burning Hills Amphitheater and a ramp and accessible restrooms to the Old Town Hall Theatre. Those improvements are necessary to maintain Medora as a destination for all.

Down

Sanford Health officials in Bismarck and Fargo last week discussed how staffing shortages and COVID-19 are stressing hospitals. Sanford’s Bismarck hospital is full on a daily basis and emergency room wait times are stretching for hours. Sanford Health Fargo officials estimated last week they need up to 300 nurses, and Bismarck’s staffing shortages are similar. Traveling nurses are tied up in the Southeast, where the pandemic surge hit months ago. Most Sanford COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

