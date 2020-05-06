Tribune editorial: McQuade takes right approach to tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The McQuade charity softball tournament has taken the right approach to holding the tourney on June 26-28.

Shannon McQuade Ely, president of McQuade Distributing, told the Tribune’s Scooter Pursley that the tournament will be held with a full schedule or not at all. The final decision depends on how events play out this month.

The tournament is a popular event, drawing teams from across the U.S. and sometimes from overseas. The 2019 tournament brought 464 teams to Bismarck, the second-most teams since the tournament started in 1976.

For a number of reasons, the decision on the tournament remains out of McQuade Ely’s hands. If Gov. Doug Burgum’s recommendation to limit large gatherings remains in place, it wouldn’t be advisable to hold the tournament. As McQuade Ely noted, the most important factor is to keep people healthy.

Another issue involves umpires, many of whom come from other states. If enough umpires don’t feel comfortable traveling, it would be difficult to hold the tournament.

USA Softball holds a meeting Monday, and the McQuade Tournament board meets on Tuesday. The board hopes USA Softball provides some clarity to the situation. McQuade Ely promises a decision on the tournament by June 1.