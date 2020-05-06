Tribune editorial: McQuade takes right approach to tournament

The McQuade charity softball tournament has taken the right approach to holding the tourney on June 26-28.
Shannon McQuade Ely, president of McQuade Distributing, told the Tribune’s Scooter Pursley that the tournament will be held with a full schedule or not at all. The final decision depends on how events play out this month.
The tournament is a popular event, drawing teams from across the U.S. and sometimes from overseas. The 2019 tournament brought 464 teams to Bismarck, the second-most teams since the tournament started in 1976.
For a number of reasons, the decision on the tournament remains out of McQuade Ely’s hands. If Gov. Doug Burgum’s recommendation to limit large gatherings remains in place, it wouldn’t be advisable to hold the tournament. As McQuade Ely noted, the most important factor is to keep people healthy.
Another issue involves umpires, many of whom come from other states. If enough umpires don’t feel comfortable traveling, it would be difficult to hold the tournament.
USA Softball holds a meeting Monday, and the McQuade Tournament board meets on Tuesday. The board hopes USA Softball provides some clarity to the situation. McQuade Ely promises a decision on the tournament by June 1.
It’s difficult to conceive of a summer without the McQuade Tournament, but it’s a real possibility. The tournament brings an annual economic boost to the community. Multiply the number of teams that come by the family members and fans who also travel here. They frequent our stores, restaurants, drinking establishments and other businesses.
The charity tournament helps others, along with the Bismarck-Mandan business communities. It will be a tough decision to make on the tournament. Like so many aspects of the pandemic, we don’t know what will happen.
As states reopen for business, there could be an increase in COVID-19 cases in some states. This could result in more stringent limits on large gatherings.
There are other major events scheduled this year that could be impacted by the pandemic. The Norsk Hostfest already canceled this year’s event and promises to return next year. The North Dakota State Fair and the United Tribes International Powwow also face difficult decisions down the road.
Safety should remain the primary concern when making a decision. It’s been difficult to see so many activities canceled or done remotely, but it would be foolish to waste the sacrifices so far by trying to get back to normal too quickly.
The McQuade Tournament is taking the right approach. We will see how events treat the tourney.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!