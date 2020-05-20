Tribune editorial: McQuade board wise to cancel tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s understandable that North Dakotans want to play baseball and softball this summer. For many, it’s the centerpiece of summer activities.

There’s a rich history of playing ball in the state and Bismarck. The great Satchel Paige starred in Bismarck in the 1930s.

So there had to be a lot of happy people when it was announced Monday that men and women would play slowpitch softball this summer. The men will start play on May 29 and the women on June 1. There will be 124 men’s teams with each team carrying 13 to 15 players.

It also was announced Monday that Senior Babe Ruth Baseball would replace the canceled Legion baseball season this summer.

Monday’s softball and baseball news was followed by disappointment Tuesday with the announcement that the 45th Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball tournament scheduled for June 26-28 has been canceled.

The large crowds the tournament attracts posed health and safety concerns because of the pandemic. Some teams and umpires from other states didn’t want to travel during the pandemic.