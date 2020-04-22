Tribune editorial: McLean needs to work with Great River

The Tribune editorial board believes the McLean County Commission is taking the wrong approach with Great River Energy. Instead of trying to limit the company’s options, the county should be working with the company on solutions.
The county is concerned because the company has been honest about its Coal Creek Station’s financial problems. One of the options on the table is closing the plant that has been operating for 40 years. That’s a scary thought for Coal Country residents who have enjoyed the benefits of coal for several decades.
Great River Energy doesn’t intend to abandon McLean County. One option, if the plant is closed, is the installation of 800 megawatts of wind energy in the area. That’s a fair amount of wind power, equal to about four average North Dakota wind farms.
Great River also has offered McLean $15 million over five years to help offset lost coal tax revenue if the plant closes.
The county, however, reacted by approving amendments to its zoning code that will make construction of the wind farms iffy at best. One of the changes requires any transmission lines connected to wind turbines in North Dakota be placed at least 1 mile from the Missouri River, Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon.
The county is worried about the impact of transmission lines on agriculture and recreation, key economic drivers in the region along with coal. Great River has warned the $15 million offer is off the table if the changes are adopted. There’s also the strong possibility of a lawsuit over the zoning changes.
North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions, which supports wind energy, opposed the zoning changes. The group argues the proposed wind farms could result in $5 million in lease payments to landowners each year and $4 million annually in taxes.
While the Tribune understands the county’s desire to protect recreation and agriculture, we think the changes go too far. There should be room for compromise.
McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson, in arguing for the need to protect agriculture and recreation, said “Green energy is a penny on the dollar to those other industries.” The Tribune believes that comment reflects a lot of what’s driving the county to make the zoning changes. It’s a belief that green energy threatens a way of life in the county and the country.
There’s no doubt that the nation’s reliance on coal has been waning. Wyoming’s struggles with its coal industry is a prime example. We can’t stop change, but we can adapt to it. North Dakota has been focused on an energy policy that involves “all of the above.” In other words, finding uses for all forms of energy.
Wind farms aren’t as attractive as they were in past, and recent public protests have stopped some projects. They still remain an alternative that provide economic benefits to landowners and local government.
We don’t know the fate of the Coal Creek Station, but closure appears likely. McLean County needs to work with Great River Energy to find a compromise. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and other state officials have offered to help.
The county can’t bully Great River into keeping the plant operating. They can, by working with the company and the state, find other sources of revenue for the county and region.
