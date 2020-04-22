Tribune editorial: McLean needs to work with Great River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tribune editorial board believes the McLean County Commission is taking the wrong approach with Great River Energy. Instead of trying to limit the company’s options, the county should be working with the company on solutions.

The county is concerned because the company has been honest about its Coal Creek Station’s financial problems. One of the options on the table is closing the plant that has been operating for 40 years. That’s a scary thought for Coal Country residents who have enjoyed the benefits of coal for several decades.

Great River Energy doesn’t intend to abandon McLean County. One option, if the plant is closed, is the installation of 800 megawatts of wind energy in the area. That’s a fair amount of wind power, equal to about four average North Dakota wind farms.

Great River also has offered McLean $15 million over five years to help offset lost coal tax revenue if the plant closes.

The county, however, reacted by approving amendments to its zoning code that will make construction of the wind farms iffy at best. One of the changes requires any transmission lines connected to wind turbines in North Dakota be placed at least 1 mile from the Missouri River, Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon.