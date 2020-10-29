Tribune editorial: Mask policy worth a shot in pandemic

A mask requirement without a penalty is still a clear signal to the public that actions need to change. Now it’s up to all of us to follow the requirements, and business and community leaders can play a big role by setting a good example.

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC supported a local mask mandate, in part because it creates a level playing field for businesses. Many small businesses may have hesitated to require masks out of concern they might offend customers. Now businesses can require them and attribute the policy to a city requirement.

The commission will revisit the strategy again at its Dec. 8 meeting. Commissioners can evaluate whether it’s working and whether a penalty is warranted. Bismarck also can learn from the experiences of other North Dakota cities that have adopted similar policies.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch and other medical professionals who advocated for a mask requirement should be commended. Their comments are not always popular, but they are working to protect public health. Their expertise was needed during Tuesday night’s lengthy discussion to balance out some of the hysteria and unfounded claims, such as the comment that a lucky rabbit’s foot would be as effective as a mask.