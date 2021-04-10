Tribune editorial: Mask mandates effective, do not limit them

The House should reject House Bill 1323. If it doesn’t, Gov. Doug Burgum should veto it.

The measure, as amended in the Senate, would prohibit state-elected officials and the state health officer from issuing mask mandates. As amended, the bill would allow cities, counties, businesses and schools to issue mask restrictions.

The Tribune editorial board opposes the bill because it removes an effective tool from the state in dealing with a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases was soaring last November when the statewide mask mandate was implemented. Cases decreased after masks were required, and the mandate was allowed to expire in January.

Some argue Burgum waited too long before the mandate was imposed and let it expire too early. The Tribune urged local entities and the governor to impose the mandate earlier in the pandemic. In fact, many counties and cities were looking to the state for guidance.

We believe the mask requirement was a turning point in the state’s fight against the coronavirus. Along with other safety protocols and temporary restrictions put in place, it helped reduce the number of cases.