Tribune editorial: Mask mandates effective, do not limit them

The House should reject House Bill 1323. If it doesn’t, Gov. Doug Burgum should veto it.
The measure, as amended in the Senate, would prohibit state-elected officials and the state health officer from issuing mask mandates. As amended, the bill would allow cities, counties, businesses and schools to issue mask restrictions.
The Tribune editorial board opposes the bill because it removes an effective tool from the state in dealing with a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases was soaring last November when the statewide mask mandate was implemented. Cases decreased after masks were required, and the mandate was allowed to expire in January.
Some argue Burgum waited too long before the mandate was imposed and let it expire too early. The Tribune urged local entities and the governor to impose the mandate earlier in the pandemic. In fact, many counties and cities were looking to the state for guidance.
We believe the mask requirement was a turning point in the state’s fight against the coronavirus. Along with other safety protocols and temporary restrictions put in place, it helped reduce the number of cases.
House Bill 1323 would tie the hands of state and health officials trying to combat another pandemic or health crisis. We agree with Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, who warned his colleagues that another pandemic is likely to occur. We also believe Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, was right when he called the legislation a “knee-jerk reaction” during a Political Subdivisions Committee meeting. The committee voted 6-1 to give the bill a do-not pass recommendation.
Unfortunately, the Senate voted 30-17 to pass the bill. The House approved the original bill, 50-44. The bill goes back to the House for concurrence on the amendment.
While the amended bill is less odious than the original, it’s still bad lawmaking. It’s another attempt to reduce the authority of the governor and other elected officials. The governor, who’s elected in a statewide vote while legislators are elected in smaller districts, needs a certain amount of authority to govern.
The governor needs the ability to act quickly in emergencies. Governors are elected to make tough decisions. Throughout the pandemic, Burgum was deliberate in his actions. He couldn’t be accused of knee-jerk reactions.
Over the years, the Legislature has become more envious of the governor’s authority and has sought ways to erode it. Burgum, to his credit, has pushed back at these attempts. This bill is another effort to diminish the office of the governor fueled by a segment of society opposed to masks and other restrictions.
It’s understandable that people want to get back to life in the pre-pandemic days. However, life may never return completely to “normal” because of the variables involved. We need to get more people vaccinated, find out how effective the vaccines are over the long term and whether coronavirus variants can be combated.