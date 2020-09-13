Tribune editorial: Mask mandate necessary to combat virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The refusals by the Bismarck City Commission and Morton County Commission to impose a mask mandate reflects state and local officials’ unwillingness to deal with pushback from the public. Instead, they say it’s the responsibility of the other to take action.

Passing the buck during a pandemic is no way to solve a problem.

Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed individual responsibility while urging the public to wear masks. He argues it’s not the role of the state to mandate masks but local governments have the power to do so.

One Bismarck commission meeting attendee went so far as to say: “To ask us to be responsible for someone else’s health is too much.”

No it’s not.

Whether the flu season or a pandemic, we must act responsibly. If someone has the flu, they shouldn’t be in the public where they can spread it.

Data has shown wearing masks is effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. John Hagan, medical director for the Department of Corrections, told city commissioners there was only one positive case of coronavirus among 1,600 prisoners last week and credited it to a mask mandate imposed in March.