Tribune editorial: Mandan voters invest to support growing schools

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Voters in Mandan overwhelmingly showed support for K-12 education by approving a request for an $84 million bond issue. Seventy-eight percent of voters supported the proposal to build a new elementary school and a new high school to accommodate growing enrollment. The current high school is in need of serious repairs to address building code violations, and a new building makes more sense given the enrollment growth. The district plans to use $9.6 million of federal COVID-19 aid to reduce the property tax increase.

Down

North Dakota lawmakers last week fast-tracked a resolution to oppose vaccine passports, approving the measure without holding a hearing. Vaccine passports are documents that verify that someone is vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s understandable that some view this as infringing on personal freedom and privacy. However, there are good arguments for public health benefits of vaccine passports. The topic was worthy of a hearing with public input rather than a rushed resolution.

Up