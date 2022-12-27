Tribune editorial: Mandan Tennis Center fills need for community

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The $4.1 million Mandan Tennis Center is now open, a facility that aims to provide more recreational opportunities for residents of all ages. The 41,600-square-foot inflated dome has six tennis courts; three of the courts can be converted into badminton courts or can fit up to 10 pickleball courts. Another four pickleball courts are available outdoors and will be free to the public. The center at 520 16th St. NE also will be home to the Mandan Braves boys and girls high school tennis teams. The teams have previously had to compete for indoor court time in Bismarck at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center. The Mandan center will host its first tournament Friday to Sunday, called the “We Are Open,” for tennis and pickleball players of all ages and skill levels. This facility fills a need in the community and will help improve quality of life.

Down

The multiday blizzard that blanketed North Dakota earlier this month hurt oil production in the Bakken. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms puts it this way -- “Crude oil trucks were not moving, pumpers weren’t on the road, tanks filled up and wells were shut down.” Official numbers lag a couple of months, so how big the hit to December production was won't be known for a while. But any significant drop will impact the state economy.

Up

"Operation Prairie Dog" money will soon be going out to local governments and airports in non-oil patch counties in North Dakota. The 2019 Legislature created the infrastructure fund, named for the industrious, burrowing rodent. State Treasurer Thomas Beadle says oil tax revenue has filled the Prairie Dog bucket faster than projected, and the $250 million pool will be dispersed early next year. It will be a big boost locally. Bismarck and Mandan stand to receive $14.7 million and $7.4 million, respectively; Burleigh and Morton counties should receive $5.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Down

Veteran Bismarck Police Department K-9 Officer Bala was set to retire next year and be a house dog, but she developed back and leg issues that progressed rapidly and had to be euthanized earlier this month. Bala had an outstanding and commendable career. She went on 1,500 deployments, won Iron Dog and North Dakota Peace Officers Association Narcotic Detection Challenge competitions, and at one point appeared on the TV show "America's Top Dog." She served the force well, and will be missed.