It’s no surprise that the cost of reconstructing Memorial Highway, or as it’s known, The Strip, has nearly doubled. Inflation gets most of the blame for rising costs, but increased planning and engineering fees also played a role.

The planning for the project began in 2019 with the first phase to begin in 2022. The project was delayed because of storm water drainage issues. It was again delayed because of drainage challenges.

The estimated cost of the project has gone from $65 million to $110 million. Most of the project costs will be handled by the State Department of Transportation. Mandan will have to pay for the storm sewer work and 10% of the rest of the project, an estimated $20 million.

The Mandan City Commission later this year will discuss the rising costs and the future of the project. If going forward gets approval, work will likely begin in 2024.

The Tribune Editorial Board believes Mandan commissioners need to approve continuing the project.

The Strip is a commercial corridor that runs west from the Liberty Memorial Bridge to Main Street in Mandan. Over the years more businesses have located along the highway, so now there’s a mix of new and older businesses. It’s a busy stretch of highway.

It was constructed in 1979 and has since gone through several improvement projects including chip sealing, micro surfacing and asphalt overlays. It needs turn lanes, improved intersection safety, safer access to businesses, sidewalks and trails, improved drainage and a revamped road surface.

Along with Mandan’s Main Street and a section of Interstate 94 that runs north of the city, Memorial Highway ranks among the busiest roadways in Mandan. Many residents in Bismarck and Mandan use Memorial Highway to commute to work. So the work is needed for safety and smoother traffic flow.

The highway will remain the same size under the project with two lanes in each direction. The drainage issues are overdue to be resolved. The planned turn lanes should reduce congestion during high traffic times.

“We’re got 44-year-old pavement which is well beyond its life,” City Engineer Justin Froseth said. That pavement has seen increasing use over the last 44 years. There should be no doubt that the time has come for improvements. It won’t get any cheaper by waiting.

Older residents remember a sleepier time when people flocked to the nightclubs along The Strip. It’s much more than an entertainment venue now. It’s a big part of the lifeblood of Mandan.

It’s time to make that stretch of highway safer and more driver-friendly.