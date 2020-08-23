Tribune editorial: Mandan begins challenging school year

For teachers and staff, it’s an extra burden. It’s no longer just about learning when you are following a new set of safety rules. Students will need to stay focused not just on their studies but also on their behavior.

Some students and staff will be more nervous than others about returning to the classroom. The emotional trauma will make learning more difficult for some.

Mandan officials deserve praise for developing the reopening plan. They did the right thing by opening the school year with a hybrid schedule for the middle school and high school students. It’s more difficult, though sensible, with Burleigh and Morton counties a hot spot in the pandemic.

It’s impossible to predict how successful Mandan or any district will be with reopening. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus, and success depends on how a lot of people behave. One person making bad decisions could result in a lot of illnesses.

It should come as no surprise if a school somewhere in the state is forced to close and go to distance learning. It shouldn’t be deemed a failure, just a wise decision for the health of those involved.

This could be a school year with a lot of ups and downs. If everyone behaves smartly, the school year will go more smoothly. It will be a big challenge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0