Tribune editorial: Mandan begins challenging school year

The Mandan School District resumed classes on Thursday, and it will serve as a test site for schools opening later this month. If Mandan is successful in avoiding the coronavirus in the first days of school, it will be encouraging for other schools.
It’s not a return to normalcy. Middle school and high school students are attending school on a hybrid schedule, with students divided into groups that attend in-person classes every other day. When not in school, they are expected to participate in distance learning using school-issued devices.
Elementary students attend school every day, but classrooms are kept together throughout the day. Class sizes are limited and desks are arranged to allow social distancing. All students and staff are required to wear masks.
Schedules are staggered so hallways aren’t crowded, and steps have been taken to make contact tracing easier if there are cases of COVID-19.
The steps taken by Mandan are sensible, but it’s doubtful the district can keep the schools free of the coronavirus any more than schools can prevent the flu. Hopefully, the district can limit the coronavirus and its spread.
As the school year progresses, it will be difficult not to become lax. It’s human nature to want to mingle and get close to friends. Younger children especially will find it difficult to maintain social distancing and keep the masks on.
For teachers and staff, it’s an extra burden. It’s no longer just about learning when you are following a new set of safety rules. Students will need to stay focused not just on their studies but also on their behavior.
Some students and staff will be more nervous than others about returning to the classroom. The emotional trauma will make learning more difficult for some.
Mandan officials deserve praise for developing the reopening plan. They did the right thing by opening the school year with a hybrid schedule for the middle school and high school students. It’s more difficult, though sensible, with Burleigh and Morton counties a hot spot in the pandemic.
It’s impossible to predict how successful Mandan or any district will be with reopening. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus, and success depends on how a lot of people behave. One person making bad decisions could result in a lot of illnesses.
It should come as no surprise if a school somewhere in the state is forced to close and go to distance learning. It shouldn’t be deemed a failure, just a wise decision for the health of those involved.
This could be a school year with a lot of ups and downs. If everyone behaves smartly, the school year will go more smoothly. It will be a big challenge.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!