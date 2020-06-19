Tribune editorial: Mail should be considered for general election

But if there is a mail-in general election, efforts need to be made to reach all populations, particularly Native Americans.

A report by the Native American Rights Fund outlined challenges to voting by mail for Native communities, including ballots delivered to post office boxes that are rarely checked and a general reluctance to vote by mail. The group cautioned against turning to all mail voting without opportunities to also safely vote in person.

State and county officials should spend time between now and November working to make it easier for tribal members to vote by mail. Groups such as North Dakota Native Vote did an excellent job on voter outreach, but the work should not fall only to them. Recommendations by the Native American Rights Fund include ensuring safe curbside voting and ballot drop boxes.

Another issue that needs to be addressed is how election officials handle mail-in ballots with questionable voter signatures. An ongoing lawsuit argues the state’s signature-matching process for absentee ballots is error-prone and voters who had their ballots rejected by election officials were never informed that their vote didn’t count.