Tribune editorial: Low turnout for election disheartening

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

Election night went relatively smoothly last Tuesday, with most results being reported in a timely manner. But maybe the fact that there weren't a lot of votes to count was a factor in that. Statewide turnout for the June election was less than 18%. That's low even for a primary, which generally sees lower turnout than general elections. And it was down from 27.5% two years ago, though that election was held entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it might not be a true comparison. Secretary of State Al Jaeger attributed the low turnout statewide to a lack of high-profile or competitive contests. But Bismarck had an election for mayor -- the leader of the city for the next four years -- and fewer than 9,800 people voted. It's disheartening that so few people seem to care.

Up

More relief is on the way for North Dakota ranchers hit with a string of severe April snowstorms during the heart of calving season. The Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund launched by the North Dakota Stockmen's Association and its Foundation is now accepting applications and nominations. The Stockmen's groups put $40,000 into the fund initially. The amount has now nearly tripled thanks to donations -- and all of the money will go directly to ranchers. They need it. A North Dakota State University study concluded that many western counties suffered losses of 5-10% of their cattle inventory due to the spring blizzards. And ranchers also suffered widespread damage to buildings and fences, after dealing with the effects of devastating drought for more than a year.

Down

State officials expected North Dakota oil production figures for April to be down because of three devastating snowstorms during the month. But when the numbers came in, they shocked even State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms. Daily production plunged 20%, dropping below 1 million barrels for the first time in two years. Helms said only one word comes to mind -- "wow." And natural gas production took a huge hit, too, dropping 19% from March. Natural gas processors saw production drop anywhere from 40% to 100% due to massive storm-induced power outages. Helms says the good news is that oil production has since rebounded. But he says the bad news is that with tight global supplies, he doesn't see much relief in store for consumers on their energy bills.

Up

North Dakota waters are producing a bumper crop of big fish. Since the turn of the century, 17 fish records have fallen. And 10 of them have been broken in just the last 10 years. The most recent fell when Bismarck angler Mitch Estabrook landed a 60-pound, 8-ounce buffalo fish on the Heart Butte Reservoir in mid-May, breaking the previous record by 3 pounds. And what had been North Dakota's longest-standing fish record -- a walleye from Wood Lake credited to Blair Chapman of Minnewauken in January 1959 -- has been broken twice in the past four years. The state Game and Fish Department has attributed the windfall of whoppers to several factors, including more anglers, more fishable waters in the state due to recent wet years, stepped-up fish stocking efforts and better angling techniques. It all boils down to good fishing in North Dakota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0