This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

The amount of North Dakota land enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program has declined dramatically in recent decades, due largely to changes in farming practices. And that's having an impact on the breeding duck population in the state. The government through CRP pays landowners to idle erodible land and create wildlife habitat. CRP acres in the state peaked in 2007 at about 3.4 million but have since declined to about 1.1 million. North Dakota Game and Fish Department Migratory Game Bird Supervisor Mike Szymanski says the breeding duck population is still relatively healthy, at about 3.4 million birds. But he says numbers above 4 million are now unlikely even during wet springs like the one this year. He says that unless nesting habitat improves, the Dakotas will no longer be able to consistently buoy midcontinent duck populations.

Up

President Joe Biden’s disaster declaration for North Dakota spring flooding will allow communities to access federal aid to help pay for repairs. Twenty-one counties including Morton are included in the declaration and reported about $4.1 million in flood-related damage. Statewide damage exceeded $5 million from the historically bad spring weather, but several counties did not meet the per-capita damage threshold to be included in Gov. Doug Burgum’s request to Biden. Morton County submitted nearly $200,000 in damages, mainly flood damage to roads.

Down

The Mandan Fire Department responded to at least nine incidents related to fireworks over the Fourth of July. Five incidents were building fires, including a fire that started on the outside of a house, spread to the garage and caused major damage. Another incident involved debris from fireworks that caught fire in the back of a pickup. The fire spread to the outside of a house. It's fortunate that no injuries were immediately reported. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck reported a "fair amount" of minor fireworks-related injuries over the holiday.

Up

There's been a growing focus in recent years on the issue of missing or murdered Indigenous people, but the problem persists. The Justice Department is taking another step forward to combat it. Troy Morley, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of South Dakota, recently was named missing or murdered Indigenous persons liaison for the Great Plains. The goal is to put more time into cracking down on high levels of violence in Indian Country. Morley says another goal is to build trust when it comes to improving public safety -- to let impacted communities know they have a place to turn.