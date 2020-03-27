Tribune editorial: Local nonprofits adjust to meet needs amid crisis

Local organizations that serve people in need are going to be more important than ever as impacts from the coronavirus pandemic deepen.
But at the same time, those nonprofits are facing new challenges, such as social distancing guidelines that prevent groups from gathering. Volunteers may be less available due to health concerns or new demands prompted by school closures or day care issues.
Fortunately, Bismarck-Mandan has many groups and volunteers that continue to step up to meet the needs while making adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Banquet in Bismarck, which typically provides 1,000 meals per week, can no longer host sit-down meals due to concerns about the virus.
But sponsors continue to cook and provide meals that are distributed in to-go containers. Director Karla Eisenbeisz estimates The Banquet is now serving 700 meals per week, and she is working to get the word out that meals are still available.
The Banquet is in need of sponsors for future meals. More information available at https://thebanquetnd.com.
The Banquet also is expanding its Adopt-A-Block grocery distribution program from two to five days a week, bringing donated grocery bags to distribution sites around Bismarck.
Ministry on the Margins has suspended worship and support programs, but its food pantry is still open. Instead of clients picking out their food, they are given bags of food that have been prepared ahead of time by volunteers. Sister Kathleen Atkinson asks volunteers to stay home if they’re feeling sick. Everyone who visits gets a squirt of hand sanitizer, and the organization is cleaning more often.
Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe has not shut down but adjusted its hours and switched to serving to-go meals. The cafe also started a delivery service for people unable to leave their homes.
The cafe has had some volunteers not show up recently, which limits how long the cafe can stay open. Volunteers can sign up online at www.soupcafe.org/volunteer. Donations of food, products and money also are needed.
The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way has made several adjustments to continue serving homeless people and others in need amid the virus pandemic. The organization is trying to reduce the number of people in its shelter by working to expedite housing assistance and finding hotel rooms for vulnerable clients with underlying medical conditions.
Donations of food and household items are needed. Donations can be made online at www.msaunitedway.org/shelter.
The United Way also has an emergency relief fund to support the most vulnerable during the pandemic. Donations can be made to www.msaunitedway.org/covid-19.
People who have never sought assistance might find themselves in need as restaurants, bars and other businesses close during this public health crisis. It’s critical that we continue to support these and other nonprofit organizations in any way we can.
