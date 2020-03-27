Tribune editorial: Local nonprofits adjust to meet needs amid crisis

Local organizations that serve people in need are going to be more important than ever as impacts from the coronavirus pandemic deepen.

But at the same time, those nonprofits are facing new challenges, such as social distancing guidelines that prevent groups from gathering. Volunteers may be less available due to health concerns or new demands prompted by school closures or day care issues.

Fortunately, Bismarck-Mandan has many groups and volunteers that continue to step up to meet the needs while making adjustments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Banquet in Bismarck, which typically provides 1,000 meals per week, can no longer host sit-down meals due to concerns about the virus.

But sponsors continue to cook and provide meals that are distributed in to-go containers. Director Karla Eisenbeisz estimates The Banquet is now serving 700 meals per week, and she is working to get the word out that meals are still available.

The Banquet is in need of sponsors for future meals. More information available at https://thebanquetnd.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}