Tribune editorial: Local economy sees boost from McQuade return

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

More than 6,000 softball players from about 425 teams participated in the Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament that concluded Sunday. The three-day event returned to Bismarck-Mandan after taking 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although entries were slow to come in, the tournament ended up with strong participation. Teams came from nine states outside of North Dakota and one came from Manitoba. It’s good to see a strong return of the annual event. Not only do proceeds go to charity, but the players and fans bring a boost to local restaurants, bars and hotels.

Down

The delta variant of the coronavirus was confirmed in North Dakota, the state Health Department announced last week. The new version of the coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person more easily and can cause serious disease, particularly in those who are not vaccinated. The delta variant is being blamed for a surge in cases in Missouri. Overall, COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remain low. However, the state’s vaccination rate also remains low at about 48% of eligible adults.

Up