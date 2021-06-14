Tribune editorial: Local building strong in 2020 despite COVID

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Building permits in Bismarck-Mandan increased in 2020 both in number and in value despite the coronavirus pandemic. Bismarck issued 244 single-family home building permits in 2020, up from 185 the year before. Commercial construction permits also increased last year with a value of $97.5 million, over $37.7 million in 2019. Mandan also saw growth in residential and commercial building permits last year. The president of the Bismarck Mandan Home Builders association said people turned to new construction due to a low inventory of existing homes. Other factors included low interest rates and population growth.
Down
A fiery oil train derailment last December near Seattle was reportedly caused by sabotage, according to a statement a rail union official made to investigators. KUOW in Seattle reported last week that a rail union official representing the driver said the derailment “was caused without a doubt by sabotage.” The train, which was hauling Bakken crude to refineries on the West Coast, derailed Dec. 22, 2020, causing some of the cars to catch fire. A federal investigation is still ongoing. Two months prior to the derailment, authorities in Seattle charged two people with a terrorist attack on train tracks for allegedly placing “shunts” on railroad tracks.
Up
The Bank of North Dakota has surpassed $9 billion in assets for the first time, in part due to federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. The bank saw $141.2 million in profit last year, down from $169 million in profit in 2019. Bank President and CEO Eric Hardmeyer said the drop was in part due to the Federal Reserve driving down interest rates. Even though the bank saw the end to a 16-year streak of profits, Hardmeyer said last year was the bank’s best ever for delivering on its mission. The state-owned bank had a blueprint for responding to the pandemic after responding to flooding and agriculture emergencies in the state.
Down
Reports of identity theft increased from 516 in 2019 to 1,412 in 2020, a jump of more than 170%, according to the annual crime report released last week by Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Much of the increase was attributed to fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits, the report said. The victims discovered the fraud after their employer received notice that an unemployment claim had been filed. Stenehjem said a lot of that fraud was driven by out-of-state hackers who are skilled at making false unemployment claims.