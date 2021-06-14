Tribune editorial: Local building strong in 2020 despite COVID

Up

The Bank of North Dakota has surpassed $9 billion in assets for the first time, in part due to federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. The bank saw $141.2 million in profit last year, down from $169 million in profit in 2019. Bank President and CEO Eric Hardmeyer said the drop was in part due to the Federal Reserve driving down interest rates. Even though the bank saw the end to a 16-year streak of profits, Hardmeyer said last year was the bank’s best ever for delivering on its mission. The state-owned bank had a blueprint for responding to the pandemic after responding to flooding and agriculture emergencies in the state.